PESCO announces power shutdown due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, Jul 08 (APP):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday announced suspension of power supply for various areas under its domain due to necessary maintenance works.

According to the Company’s spokesman, the power supply will remain suspended due to maintenance work from 132 KV Transmission Line Warsak Power House today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday), as a result, the consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh, Dalazak Badaber and Sakhi Chishma feeders will face partially load management. Likewise, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kurram Garhi Grid Station on July 10, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV Airport feeder will face inconvenience.

In the meantime, due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Kurram Garhi Grid Station on July 10 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV Kurram Ghari feeder will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Charsadda Grid Station on July 10 from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV Taurangzai Baba,Rahman CNG, Dausehra, Kalaya, Sir Dehri, Gul Abade, Dargai and DHQ feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, due to maintenance work, the power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Muzaffarabad Grid Station on July 12 from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM, as a result, the consumers of 11 KV State Bank, City-1,2,3, Kahula and HPT feeders will face inconvenience.

