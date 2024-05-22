PESCO announces action against illegal constructions near high power transmission lines

PESHAWAR, May 22 (APP):Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities have announced action against owners that have constructed illegal structures near high-power electricity transmission lines.

According to PESCO, notices have already been served against the construction of illegal structures against high power transmission due to the possibility of any mishap.

PESCO said that illegal construction has been made in areas including Gulbahar, Sethi Town, Tajabad, Bashirabad, Bakhsho bridge, Shah Alam, Gulbaila, Sardaryab, Warsak Road, Larama, Landi Sarak, Kohat Road, Dalazak road, Wahid Garhi, Arif Town, Gulshan Colony, Naguman, Ring Road, Hazar Khawani, Akhunabad and areas of District Charsadda including Rajar, Utmanzai, Tangi and Shabqadar.

Notice has also been served to people for illegal construction in areas of Kohat including Togh Bala, Bilitang, Babri Banda, Paracha Town, sheikhan, Muhammad Zai, Sherkot, Ustarzai, Raisan, Bahadar Kot, Shakardarra, Bastikhel, Akorwal and Doda Sharif.