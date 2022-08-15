Persecution of minorities under Modi’s fascist regime left India exposed at global level: AJK President

MIRPUR (AJK): Aug 15 (APP) :: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that rising tide of xenophobia and persecution of minorities under Modi’s fascist regime has left India exposed at international level.

He expressed these views while addressing “Meet the Press” program at the Central Press Club.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that under Modi’s rule India has turned into a majoritarian state where religious minorities including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians were being persecuted.

“The anti-Muslim and anti-minority policies of the Modi government will soon lead to the dismemberment of India”, he said, adding that minorities in India have raised their banner of revolt against India and the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom.

He said that India’s Independence Day is being celebrated as a black day by Kashmiris all over the world.

“Time is not far when India will have to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination”, he said adding that India cannot hold Kashmiris hostage at gunpoint.

“Kashmiris are fighting against more than 900,000 Indian army”, he said adding that it were the Kashmiri freedom fighters who had kept the torch of freedom aflame by offering sacrifices of their lives.

He said that India has imprisoned the entire Kashmiri leadership along with Yasin Malik, majority of them have been left to rot in notorious Tihar jail, thousands of kilometers away from their home.

He said that an offensive campaign would be launched soon at global level to expose Indian government’s 5th August 2019 action to change the status of Occupied Kashmir.

Referring to changing world scenario, he said that 45 European Parliamentarians’ categorically supported Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, speaks a lot about the growing realization on Kashmir at international level.

The president said that Kashmir Committee has been organized in the European Parliament whereas the OIC Secretary General has also assured that he will intensify his efforts regarding the resolution of Kashmir problem.

Replying to a query, the president said, “The speculations regarding the 15th amendment are all based on assumptions, the constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has been unanimously passed by all political parties and there can be no compromise on the financial and administrative powers of AJK”.

Regarding local elections, he said, “Political parties have serious reservations regarding the delimitation of constituencies and errors in the voter lists”.Whatever reservations, he said, should be removed and municipal elections in the state should be held as soon as possible.

“If the government wants to conduct elections through the Election Commissioner of Municipalities as in the past, there is nothing wrong with that”, he said.