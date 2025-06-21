Performance of those doing political showmanship is Zero; Muqam

- Advertisement -

SWAT, Jun 21 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, said here Saturday that they have always used politics as a means of public service, prioritizing public interests and raising their voices at every opportunity.

He stated that some people are currently using the issue of sales tax for political showmanship, even though they were absent from the assemblies when the nation was in crisis. “We worked on the ground, made sacrifices, and faced tough decisions,” he said.

While addressing the Swat Bar Association, Engr Amir Muqam praised the legal community for consistently fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. He emphasized that the relationship between the Bar and the Bench is not only professional but also a national responsibility. “When the Bar is strong, justice thrives in society,” he said.

Engr Amir Muqam recalled that when the Customs Act was implemented in the Malakand Division in 2016, he was the first to strongly oppose it. He informed the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about the public’s concerns, after which the decision was withdrawn.

Later, when a new tax system was being introduced following the 2018 FATA merger, he ensured Malakand Division was exempted. In deference to public demand, the imposition of taxes was postponed until 2023 and later extended by another year to 2025.

He clarified that currently, only a limited sales tax on specific items is being applied—there is no customs duty or income tax in place.

He accused some elements of misleading the public for political survival, while the truth is that these decisions were made in consultation with industrialists and traders. “We sought solutions not through confrontation, but through wisdom and understanding,” he added.

Criticizing the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Amir Muqam accused it of gross negligence toward Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Swat. He claimed that PTI leader Murad Saeed deliberately halted development projects in Swat, including the motorway and other schemes. He also mentioned that false cases were filed against him, and he faced courts but emerged vindicated.

He accused Imran Khan of misleading the nation with false narratives but said the public is now aware. “It’s no longer about narratives—it’s about performance. The nation knows who is serving and who is deceiving,” he stated.

Paying tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, he said the military has elevated the nation’s stature on every front, defeated India, and brought honor to the green passport. He expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Palestinians, and Iranian brothers, condemning global oppression and atrocities. He urged the Muslim Ummah to unite and raise its voice for the oppressed.

On this occasion, Engr Amir Muqam handed over a cheque of 2.5 million rupees as a grant to President of Swat District Bar Association, Advocate Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, for which the legal community expressed their gratitude.

The event was attended by PML-N Lower Swat President Advocate Qavi Khan, Provincial Deputy Secretary Fazal Rehman Nuno, Vice President of Swat District Bar Association Muhammad Ilyas Khan, General Secretary Muhammad Qayyum Mishwani, Joint Secretary Muhammad Owais Shaheen, Finance Secretary Babar Naeem, General Secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association Ashfaq Dawoodzai, Vice President of Peshawar High Court Bar Mangora Bench Advocate Muhammad Irshad Khan, and former provincial candidate Irshad Khan. All leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of Engineer Amir Muqam, stating that PML-N is the only party that truly represents public concerns.

In conclusion, Engineer Amir Muqam said, “We want political stability, development, peace, and prosperity. We do not believe in politics based on lies, deceit, and rumors. We believe in service, seriousness, and practical actions.”