PERA Force  launched in Khushab

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 02 (APP):The Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) force was formally inaugurated in Khushab district.

According to an official spokesperson, the inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday

at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with DC Farwa Aamir presiding over the event.

The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and a Naat, followed by a formal

salute presented by PERA personnel. A flag march was also conducted, led by the Deputy

Commissioner, which passed through key locations in Khushab, including Jahaz Chowk,

Kalma Chowk, and the main market.

During the ceremony, DC Farwa Aamir underscored the importance of duty and integrity.

She directed the PERA force to take firm action against land grabbers, illegal encroachments, and violations of price control regulations.