People to bury Imran’s “Fitna” politics in KP: Muqam

MARDAN, Oct 07 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday said that people would bury “Fitna” politics of PTI chairman Imran Khan in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

Addressing at the workers convention of PML-N, he said that Imran Khan’s politics had taken birth from KP and the people would bury its Fitna politics here in 2023 election.

He said that the country’s economic default was imminent if Imran Khan stayed in power, adding that Imran Khan had destroyed economy and weakened democratic institutions.

He condemned the racist remarks of former minister Fawad Chaudhry against Pakhtoons and demanded from him to tender apology otherwise, his entry in KP may be banned by Pukhtoons.

Muqam said the coalition government has put the economy back on right track. The value of dollar against rupee has been slashed after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar took over and would further reduce in days to come, he expressed.

He said that the people of Mardan would elect the joint candidate of PDM and reject Pakistan Tahrik Insaf.

APP/fam