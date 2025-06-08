People throng KP governor’s residence for Eid greetings in DI Khan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 08 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has arrived his hometown to celebrate Eidul Azha alongside people who thronged ‘Kundi Model Farm’ on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha to exchange Eid greetings with him here on Sunday.

The governor while continuing the tradition of meeting people at his residence also greeted the public as well as held discussions with them on various political, social, and regional matters and other topics of mutual interest.

Governor Kundi listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of his full support in addressing their issues.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) believed in the welfare of people and emphasized that direct interaction with the public and awareness of their problems were the foundation of true democracy.