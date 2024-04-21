People repose trust in PML-N’s leadership

People repose trust in PML-N's leadership
LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that once again people had reposed full confidence in PML-N’s leadership.
In a statement issued here regarding the results of by polls, she said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had shown extraordinary performance after being elected as first women CM.
Azma Bukhari said, “People have given
their verdict in today’s by elections that Punjab belongs to Nawaz Sharif.”
She further said that results of by polls had proved that people had welcomed the vision and policies of PML-N, aimed at well-being and prosperity of the people.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services