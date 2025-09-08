Monday, September 8, 2025
HomeDomesticPeople praise Governor Kundi’s open-door policy
Domestic

People praise Governor Kundi’s open-door policy

6
- Advertisement -
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 08 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi won praise from citizens and delegations during his ongoing visit to Dera Ismail Khan, where he continued meeting the public at his residence for a second consecutive day.
The delegations of party workers and social organizations from Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and nearby areas called on the Governor to share their concerns and discuss matters of mutual interest. Many individuals also highlighted their personal issues.
The visitors commended Governor Kundi’s accessibility and people-friendly approach, calling him a true representative of the region.
They also acknowledged the Pakistan Peoples Party’s central leadership for appointing a worker-friendly leader as Governor.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan