People of Haripur to prove once again loyalty to PML-N on November 23: Murtaza Javed Abbasi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

HARIPUR, Oct 31 (APP): Federal Minister and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on Friday has said that the people of Haripur have always stood firmly with the PML-N, and on November 23, they will once again demonstrate their loyalty by voting for Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s election symbol, the ‘Lion’, to defeat those who have forcefully imposed themselves on Haripur.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Women Wing Hazara Division Secretariat, accompanied by MNA Dr. Shaista Jadoon. A consultative meeting was also held with office-bearers from Haripur Tehsil and City, focusing on the by-election campaign strategy to ensure PML-N’s victory in the upcoming polls.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that the PML-N has always served the people through development projects, education, and welfare initiatives, earning the trust and love of the public. He stated that under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is once again on the path of progress, and Haripur’s development remains a top priority for the party.

He remarked, “The people of Haripur know very well who has truly worked for them. Those who only made empty promises without delivering will be rejected by the people once again. On November 23, the Lion will roar across Haripur.”

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on the current political situation, organizational matters, and voter mobilization efforts. Murtaza Javed Abbasi urged party workers to remain united and active, saying, “Every member of the Muslim League (N) is an ambassador of Nawaz Sharif’s vision. Together, we will secure a historic victory in Haripur.”

Prominent local leaders, office-bearers, and a large number of party workers were also present on the occasion.