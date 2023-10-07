People of all faiths enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan: Aneeq Ahmed

PESHAWAR, Oct 07 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter faith harmony, Aneeq Ahmed here Saturday that there was a complete religious freedom in Pakistan and followers of all schools of faiths were free to perform religious obligations as per their beliefs.

He said Islam was a religion of peace, brotherhood and strongly prohibit bloodshed, extremism and terrorism.

The Minister was addressing Religious Interfaith Harmony Conference here at a local hotel attended by KP Caretaker Religious Minister Justice (r) Arshad Hussain, Khateeb Masjid Mohabat Khan Tayyab Qureshi, leaders of different faiths including Islam, Hindu, Sikh, Christian and others.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said the conference was an important event where representatives and leaders of different schools of thoughts came together to promote and broader understanding about mutual coexistence, peace, tolerance, and cooperation for the benefit of people.

He said the leaders of all faiths have already announced that there was no room for terrorism and militancy in Pakistan and have strongly condemned Mastung, Hangu and others terrorists attacks.

The people of Pakistan have strongly rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestation and all institutions were working together to wipe out menace of terrorism.

The Minister said great responsibilities rest on shoulders of religious scholars to promote message of brotherhood, unity, interfaith harmony, compassion and mutual coexistence imperative for a prosperous society.

He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalamin and His life was a beacon of light for entire humanity.

He said youth are future of Pakistan and urged ulema and religious scholars to educate them about the teaching of holy Quran and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in its true perspectives.

Aneeq Ahmed said he was standing before participants of the confernce today with a deep sense of gratitude and hope as we were gathered here to work with unity for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

It is a privilege to witness the unity and diversity that define the world’s religious landscape. Pakistan give equal rights to all minorities and they are living peacefully here. As the world that often seems divided, conferences like these serve as beacon of hope, said the minister.

The minister reminded that despite differences in beliefs, rituals, and practices, there is a commonality of kindness, empathy and respect that binds us together.

He said each religion has its unique teachings and traditions, offering a pathway to a meaningful life and a deeper connection with the divine but all are against terrorism and condemn terrorists attacks in Pakistan.

However, it is essential to acknowledge that sometimes, these differences have led to misunderstandings and conflicts. Therefore, it is our moral duty as leaders and representatives of different faiths to work towards interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence.

Interfaith dialogue is not about erasing differences or converting others to other beliefs, but building bridges of understanding, tolerance, and respect, said Aneeq.

He said it was about finding common ground and working together to address the shared challenges faced by humanity.

“Let us pledge to be the change by fostering harmony within our communities and extending a hand of friendship to those of different faiths for prosperity,” he added.

The other speakers said that as we engage in meaningful conversations and share our perspectives today, let us remember that true harmony begins within ourselves. It begins with open hearts and minds, willing to listen and learn from one another.

The speakers underscored the need to carry the spirit of the conference beyond these walls. “Let us return to our communities with a renewed commitment to promote religious interfaith harmony and mutual coexistence, for it is only through unity that we can create a more peaceful world for all.”