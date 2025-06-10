43.3 C
People laud govt for presenting balanced budget

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 10 (APP):People and different stakeholders have lauded the federal government for presenting a balanced and pro-people annual budget for Financial Year 2025-26.
Talking to APP here, Farhan Chaudhry, a town builder and property expert said that slash in withholding tax and other taxes on purchase and sale of houses and properties would boost real estate sector. “Earlier, real estate business had been facing difficulties due to heavy taxes,” he said, adding that however, cut in withholding tax and other taxes on properties would make this sector thriving.
Saleem Khan, an employee at a public sector department expressed his satisfaction over reduction in tax on salaries of government as well as private employees. “I have been drawing annual salary less then 1.2 million,” he said, adding that reduction in tax from five percent to two and half percent on salary would benefit him and millions of other employees.
Umair Ali, a free lancer, said that current Fiscal Budget for Year 2025-26 would help in increasing exports pertaining to information technology and freelancing. “Sitting government has been encouraging freelancers to come forward to play their due role in strengthening national economy,”.
