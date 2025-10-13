People express solidarity with Pakistan Army

- Advertisement -

LOWER DIR, Oct 13 (APP):The people of Lower Dir held a rally at Khall Bazaar on Monday to express strong solidarity and unwavering support for the Pakistan Army in light of the recent Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions.

The rally, organized under the leadership of the President of the Khall Bazaar Traders Association, was attended by around 70 to 80 citizens, including farmers, teachers, civil defense wardens, and local elders.

Prominent participants included the President of Khall Bazaar Traders Association, Mudeer Civil Defense Wardens Group, Vice Principal of Pak Paradigm School Nauman Akbar, Post Warden Civil Defense Mukarram, and Akhunzada Hameed ur Rehman.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its sacrifices in defending the nation’s borders and ensuring peace and stability.

They reaffirmed their full support for the armed forces and pledged that the people stand united behind them in every challenge facing the country.

The speakers emphasized that Pakistan and Afghanistan, as neighboring Islamic nations, should maintain peaceful and friendly relations instead of confrontation.

They recalled Pakistan’s longstanding support for Afghanistan during difficult times and urged the Afghan leadership to act with responsibility and goodwill.

The rally concluded with a special prayer for the safety, integrity, and prosperity of Pakistan, as well as for the continued success of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding national sovereignty.