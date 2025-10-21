PEC appoints monitoring officers appointed for NA-18 Haripur bye-election

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):The Office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has issued a notification regarding the appointment of monitoring officers for the upcoming NA-18 Haripur bye-election.

According to the announcement, District Election Commissioner Battagram, Hamid Nawaz, has been appointed as District Monitoring Officer.

Assistant Election Commissioner Mardan, Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Dr. Taazim Zafar, and Assistant Commissioner Ghazi, Khola Tariq, have been appointed as monitoring officers.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by October 22. The last date for filing appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer regarding acceptance or rejection of nomination papers has been set as October 27.

The Appellate Tribunal will announce decisions on the appeals by November 3, while the revised list of candidates will be published on November 4.

The final date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list is November 5, 2025.

Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on November 6, and polling will take place on November 23.