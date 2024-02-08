Peaceful polling concludes in  NA-54

RAWALPINDI, Feb 08 (APP):Peaceful polling in NA-54 Rawalpindi III constituency (Taxila) concluded at 1700 hrs. Only those who were inside the premises of polling stations can cast a vote.

Beginning at 0800 hrs, polling remained disciplined as a considerable number of people cast votes at their respective polling stations without any hurdle. People had lined up in long queues at polling stations even before the polling started.

As many as 30 candidates including 21 independents are contesting general elections for the constituency, while staff of 3277 officials were deployed at 344 polling stations to facilitate a total of 466,344 registered voters.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, candidate of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is contesting election from NA-54 while Shamas Ur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Tahir Mehmood, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Syed Qamar Abbas, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and Safeer Alam, candidate of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan are in the run.

The execution plan devised by the district administration was fully implemented as the polling process remained peaceful throughout the day. Police patrolling teams were actively engaged in maintaining law and order in the constituency.

After the polling ended, the counting of votes began by the polling staff in the presence of polling agents nominated by different political parties. Under the instructions of ECP, election results will be announced after 1800 hrs.