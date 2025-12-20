Peace collective responsibility: Abid Sher Ali

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 20 (APP):PML-N central leader Senator Abid Sher Ali said that the maintenance of law and order and promotion of religious harmony was a collective responsibility and Faisalabad Peace Committee always played an exemplary role in this regard.

Addressing a peace seminar organized by the Peace Committee at Municipal Corporation central hall here on Saturday, he stressed the need for sustainable peace and brotherhood in the city.

He said that for a major industrial and commercial hub like Faisalabad, peace and stability were imperative as they guaranteed national development, investment and social cohesion.

He said that Faisalabad Peace Committee had consistently acted responsibly in challenging situations and safeguarded the city from unrest by promoting interfaith harmony.

Senator Abid Sher Ali said that such peace seminars conveyed a positive message to society and reminded people that despite differences, all citizens were united as one nation.

He emphasized that the responsibility for maintaining peace did not rest solely with the government or law enforcement agencies, but required the collective efforts of every citizen, community and school of thought.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Tahir Jameel said that the government was taking comprehensive measures across the province to ensure law and order, adding that bringing all schools of thought onto a single platform was need of the hour.

Later, special prayers were offered for national security, peace and stability in addition to the progress and prosperity of Faisalabad.

Chief Organizer Sufi Mukhtar reaffirmed the committee’s resolve to continue its efforts for promoting brotherhood, tolerance and peace in the city.

Members of Peace Committee, religious scholars from different schools of thought, civil society representatives and a large number of citizens attended the seminar.