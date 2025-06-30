Peace Caravan visits Kahuta to convey message of unity, harmony

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 30 (APP):The Peace Caravan led by Superintendent of Police Saddar Nabeel Khokhar and comprising Ulema and scholars from all schools of thought on Monday visited Kahuta to convey the message of unity and peace to the local people.

The Caravan had been touring different areas in the district on the instructions of City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani to promote religious harmony as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The Caravan included Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Hafiz Qasim Ayub, Sahibzada Usman Ghani, Qari Khalid Mahmood, Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari, Mirza Tahir Sikandar, Qasim Naqvi, Qazi Muhammad Shakoor Elahi Qadri, Qazi Junaid-ur-Rehman, Mufti Zeeshan Umair, Syed Shabbir Hassan Kazmi, Shaukat Abbas Jafri, Syed Zahid Abbas Kazmi, Allama Kausar Abbas Qumi, Allama Zahoor Naqibi, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Sher Muhammad Hafeez, Sain Muhammad Ijaz Malik, Malik Asghar Khan Babar, Haji Abdul Majeed, Yasir Ismail Mughal and other members.

DSP Kahuta Muhammad Afzal Lodhi, SHO and other officers also accompanied the peace convoy.

At a meeting, the local Ulema and people welcomed the Caravan, observing that like every year, the arrival of Peace Caravan had sent a message of brotherhood, love and tolerance this year too.

The Caravan members expressed the commitment that they all would make the cities and country a cradle of peace and order.

Expressing thanks to CPO Hamdani, they vowed,” Together we will establish exemplary peace during Muharram-ul-Haram”.

Police officers on the occasion said it was a good omen that eminent Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought were together to establish peace, and give a message of love and unity.

With their cooperation, the implementation of the standard operating procedures issued by the Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram would be ensured, they added.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for peace and security the country, with a commitment to take all possible steps for creating an atmosphere of love and unity.