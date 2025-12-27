PDMA warns of heavy rain, snow, landslides across KP starting Dec 30

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Dec 27 (APP): The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced that thunderstorms and mountain snowfall are expected across most districts from December 30 to January 1.

In a statement released here Saturday, the PDMA instructed all deputy commissioners and relevant departments to start taking safety precautions immediately.

According to weather alert, various areas including Chitral, Swat, Abbottabad, and Bajaur (among several others) are likely to experience periods of rain and thunderstorms during these three days.

Rain was also expected in many other cities, including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, and both North and South Waziristan during the same time.

PDMA warned that heavy snow could make roads slippery or lead to closures in popular areas like Naran, Kaghan, and the Galiyat; there was also a serious risk of landslides and avalanches in the mountains.

Relevant agencies have been told to clear drainage systems, make sure large billboards are securely fastened, and keep a constant watch on the water levels in rivers and streams.

The authority has also advised tourists and travelers to make sure they carry plenty of water, food, necessary medicines, and warm clothing if they are heading into snowy areas.

The public was also being asked to stay away from electric poles, signs, and old or weak buildings when there are strong winds or heavy storms.

A spokesperson confirmed that the PDMA’s emergency control center is open 24 hours a day, and anyone needing information or help can call their toll-free helpline at 1700.