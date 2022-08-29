PDMA releases Rs. 100 million fund for four flood-hit districts

PESHAWAR, Aug 29 (APP):On the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Disaster Management Authority ( PDMA) has released Rs 100 million additional funds for the flood-affected districts to carry out rescue and relief operation.

The PDMA has released Rs. 30 million for Lower Kohistan , Rs. 30 million for Tank, Rs. 20 million for Nowshera and Rs. 20 million for Upper Chitral.



The PDMA has released total Rs. 730 million funds to various districts since July to deal with the emergency situation.



Director General PDMA said that relief operations are underway in the flood-affected districts.