PDMA Punjab issues flood alert for Chenab and Jhelum rivers

LAHORE, Jul 26 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a flood warning for the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and their adjoining tributaries, cautioning the public and authorities of possible low to medium-level flooding from July 28 to 31.

According to the alert issued on Saturday, PDMA has warned of an unusual rise in water levels in both rivers, urging authorities to take preemptive measures. The alert has been dispatched to Commissioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, as well as Deputy Commissioners of vulnerable districts including Gujrat, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, and Chiniot.

Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabeel Javed, has instructed all relevant departments—including WASA, Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forest, Livestock, and Transport—to remain fully alert. He emphasized that in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all preparations must be finalized in advance.

Emergency control room staff have been directed to remain on high alert, while Rescue 1122’s disaster response teams have also been instructed to prepare for rapid deployment. Authorities have been told to ensure timely evacuation of people and livestock from riverbed areas and to establish flood relief camps with food, clean drinking water, and essential facilities.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, urged the public to strictly follow precautionary guidelines and cooperate with authorities during any evacuation process. “The Punjab government will ensure the protection and welfare of citizens and their livestock,” he assured.

In case of any emergency, citizens are advised to contact PDMA’s helpline at 1129.