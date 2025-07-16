PDMA issues rain alert across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert as heavy monsoon rains lash several districts, including Lahore, with the spell expected to continue until July 17.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has instructed all deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain vigilant and ensure timely response in case of any emergency arising from the ongoing monsoon rains.

“All relevant departments must remain on high alert to effectively handle any emergency situations,” said the DG PDMA in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said the provincial control room and district emergency operation centres across Punjab have been fully activated and are monitoring the situation round the clock.

Rescue agencies including Rescue 1122 and WASA have been directed to keep their machinery and personnel on standby. The DG emphasised the urgent need for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas to avoid urban flooding. Irfan urged parents to ensure children do not go near standing rainwater, especially in low-lying areas.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from electric poles, hanging wires, and weak or dilapidated buildings.

In case of emergency, the public can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.