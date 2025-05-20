PDMA issues alert regarding temperature rise, heat wave

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 20 (APP):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert regarding temperature rise and heat wave.

Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the province to remain alert. The concerned departments including the district administration should be on alert in view of the expected heat wave.

The alert has been issued to the departments of School Education, Health, Transport, Local Government, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments. There are concerns of temperature rise and heat wave in major cities and plains of Punjab from May 20 to May 24. There is a possibility of an unusual increase in temperature in the next few days. The temperature is expected to be 05 to 07 degrees Celsius above normal by May 24. Due to the heat wave, there are also chances of strong winds and thunderstorms in some places in the plains.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that as per the orders of the Chief Minister of Punjab, an alert has been issued to the district administration. The administration should ensure the supply of clean water in public places. The provision of first aid for heat stroke should be ensured in hospitals and mobile health units. The public will also have to be careful due to the increase in the intensity of heat and heat. Take care to avoid heat waves that work in the afternoon. Wear light-colored clothes and cover head. Take special care of children and the elderly and avoid unnecessary travel.

Citizens are being informed about the heat wave through print, social and electronic media. In case of emergency, contact PDMA helpline 1129 or Rescue 1122.