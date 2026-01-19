PDMA issues alert in view of expected rains

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jan 19 (APP):The PDMA has issued an alert in view of the expected rains in most districts of Punjab

from January 19 to 23.

According to the DG PDMA, rain is expected in Lahore like other areas, in view of which the

relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia ordered to complete all possible arrangements in advance as per

the instructions of the chief minister and said that the staff in the emergency control rooms should

be kept on alert 24 hours. Along with this, the disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 have

also been put on high alert.

The DG PDMA appealed to citizens to follow the precautionary measures issued and avoid

unnecessary travel in weather conditions.

In any emergency situation, instructions have been issued to contact the PDMA Punjab

helpline 1129 immediately.