PDMA holds one-day capacity building training on disaster risk, preparedness

HYDERABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) organized a one-day capacity-building training on disaster risk resilience, preparedness and response for the officials of districts Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Naushero Feroz, and Khairpur at a local hotel on Monday.

The training was held under the backdrop of the United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs as the training was organized for the District Disaster Management Authority to meet head-on challenges during natural disasters.

Humanitarian Affairs Officer of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) Samin addressing the officials of different government departments, said that OCHA worked to assess and create coordination and mobilize resources among all the stockholders during a disaster, as this organization was created in December 1991, so that through coordination among NGOs and government sector, immediate relief could be provided to victims of natural calamities.

He said that in times of emergencies, humanitarian action is independent of political, economic, military and other objections, thus all the stakeholders need to work collectively on all grounds to smoothly facilitate the affected people.

He further informed that the OCHA released pre-disaster warnings to well prepare the concerned government departments to prepare, mitigate, and take preventative measures to face the calamity. Meanwhile, the organization during the post-disaster period connects all the on-ground working NGOs and government departments to coordinate to provide rescue, relief and recovery for the people.

Information Management Official Suleman Khan addressing the occasion said that we work on 5Ws as it is an acronym for who, what, where, when and for whom.

He added that these 5ws are used for organizations including NGOs and government departments which work during emergencies at the targeted areas.

He said that its organization timely released alerts for stakeholders so that immediate control rooms could be established to face natural tragedies.

He informed that PDMA has been working on creating a network of all stakeholders which is called the Comprehensive Dashboard Tool wherein all information of those organizations will be included which will work on disaster areas.

Naima Faheem and Ashraf Ali speaking during the training informed that the emergency networking of all stakeholders paved the way for providing emergency food assistance to the disaster-afflicted beneficiaries and minimizing physical damage to structure and property, allowing for better resilience to the people.

Representative of UNHCR for Refugees Waqar Ahmed informed that protection and security cases rise during emergency timings therefore we collect data and transfer it to concerned security enforcement agencies to control crime like robberies and lootings in those areas.

The officials of different departments of the Sindh Government were presented there to attend the training which included the Women Development Department, the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Directorate General Health Services and the others