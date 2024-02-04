PDMA establishes 13 facilitation centres in Murree

LAHORE, Feb 04 (APP): In anticipation of significant snowfall, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has taken proactive measures, establishing 13 facilitation centres in Murree to ensure safety and convenience of tourists.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi said that the authority was actively monitoring the situation, indicating potential rain and snowfall in Murree, Galiat, and surrounding areas.

During the last 24 hours, 4 inches of snow was recorded for which officials and officers including Director Operations Nisar Sani are actively engaged in the field. The PDMA is collaborating with the local administration, providing essentials such as quilts, mats, gas heaters, and dry fruits.

Director General Imran Qureshi emphasized a comprehensive support system at the facilitation centers, assuring all necessary facilities for tourists. The management team, led by concerned officers, is on high alert round the clock to address any potential calamities.

The district administration commits to guiding and safeguarding tourists throughout the season, urging cooperation and directing tourists to contact PDMA’s helpline 1129 in case of emergencies.