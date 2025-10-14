PCDMA urges FBR to extend Tax Return deadline to Nov 30

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 14 (APP): The Pakistan Chemicals & Dyes Merchants Association (PCDMA) Tuesday called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the income tax return filing deadline from October 15 to November 30, 2025, citing persistent technical issues with the IRIS portal and delays in the issuance of the tax return form.

In a statement, PCDMA chairman Salim Valimuhammad highlighted that the current deadline is impractical due to ongoing procedural and logistical challenges.

“Taxpayers are grappling with unresolved technical glitches and frequent slowdowns in the FBR’s IRIS portal and persistent internet disruptions, which severely hamper the smooth submission of returns,” he said.