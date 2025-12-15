Monday, December 15, 2025
PCD crackdown: more than 5,000 profiteers arrested

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP): The Price Control Department (PCD) conducted raids at 86,612 locations across Punjab, officials said on Monday.
During these operations, 5,948 profiteers were held accountable in various districts. Additionally, 17 cases were registered, 194 individuals were arrested, Rs72.98 lakh in fines were imposed, and two shops were sealed.
To ensure the supply of flour at prescribed rates, the PCD also inspected 5,589 locations in the province. Action was taken against 409 profiteers involved in overcharging flour, resulting in the registration of two cases and the arrest of 11 individuals.
