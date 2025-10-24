PCB appoints Shan Masood Consultant Int’l Cricket, Players’ Affairs

Friday, October 24, 2025
LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed left-handed batter Shan Masood as Consultant International Cricket and Players’ Affairs.
The 36-year-old has featured in 44 Tests, nine ODIs and 19 T20Is, scoring 3,108 international runs, including six Test centuries. Shan has also captained Pakistan in 14 Tests, including the recently concluded two-match ICC World Test Championship series against South Africa.
Under his leadership, Pakistan defeated England 2-1 last year, their first Test series win against England on home soil since 2005.
