PBS organizes awareness walk on World Statistics Day

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) organized an awareness walk here on the occasion of World Statistics Day. The walk started from Jam-e-Shireen Park and ended at Liberty Chowk.

On this occasion, officers and staff of provincial and regional offices of Lahore participated enthusiastically and informed the public and media about the usefulness of official statistics.

Provincial Director PBS Lahore Dr. Syed Waseem Abbas while talking to the media said, “World Statistics Day reminds us that quality and reliable statistics provide the foundation for national policy making, transparent governance and sustainable development. This day is a renewal of our resolve to ensure the provision of accurate and reliable data so that every citizen benefits.”

On this occasion, Chief Statistical Officer Dr. Nighat Naeem said that the use of modern digital technology has brought revolutionary improvements in the methods of data acquisition, analysis and publication. Digital transformation has not only accelerated the process of data collection but also made information more effective and understandable for both policymakers and the public.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country’s national statistical agency, which operates under the federal government, celebrates World Statistics Day every year to highlight the importance of statistics. This year, the theme of World Statistics Day focuses on improving the collection, analysis and dissemination of data through modern digital technologies.

The PBS officers and staff expressed their commitment that the institution will maintain the highest standards of accuracy, transparency and timeliness in all its statistical reports and activities.