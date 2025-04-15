PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 15 (APP):The Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) South Punjab achieved a significant milestone during the holy month of Ramadan by continuing its tradition of welfare services.

Under the Ramadan drive, Iftar was provided to 569,000 individuals, achieving 94 per cent of the target.

This programme was launched under the special directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an aim of delivering Iftar to 5 million people across the country.

The campaign was efficiently and effectively executed under the supervision of PBM Managing Director Captain (Retd) Shaheen Khalid Butt. Numerous Iftar distribution points were established across 14 districts of South Punjab—including Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Layyah, Pakpattan, Vehari, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu.

These points included the regional office, shelter homes, Pakistan Sweet Homes, Women Empowerment Centers, and schools for rehabilitating laborers and children. Additionally, three food distribution trucks from the “Khana Sab Kay Liye” (Food for All) programme were deployed—two in Multan and one in Bahawalpur—delivering Iftar at railway stations, hospitals, and other major locations.

As many as, 569,000 iftar boxes were distributed as each box contains with PBM branding as 73.5 per cent of the expenses were covered by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, while 23.5 per cent were provided by Al-Mustafa Welfare Society.

541,000 Iftar meals were distributed in collaboration with Al-Mustafa Welfare Society, while 28,000 meals were self-cooked and provided using PBM’s own resources.

Out of a total target of 607,500 meals, 94 percent was successfully achieved.

Director PBM South Punjab Rana Muhammad Ramzan Tahir stated during a media briefing:

“The success of the Ramadan drive is a clear reflection of our institution’s commitment to public service. South Punjab played a leading role in this campaign at the national level, which is the result of our team’s dedication and the valuable cooperation of Al-Mustafa Welfare Society.”

He also informed the media that the Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will soon visit South Punjab, including the regional office, to review the progress of welfare projects and take steps for further improvement.