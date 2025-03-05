PBM distributes Iftar boxes during Ramazan

- Advertisement -

MUZAFFARNAGAR, Mar 05 (APP):Under the special directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and the supervision of MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh is distributing Iftar boxes to fasting individuals during Ramazan.

The staff and volunteers of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh’s projects, SR District Office, and Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu distributed Iftar meals on the third day of Ramadan. This year, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has made arrangements for five million Iftar meals across the country, including special arrangements at shelter homes and schools.

In collaboration with Mustafaai Tehreek and Al-Mustafa Welfare Society Pakistan, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh organized Iftar for fasting individuals. Assistant Director PBM Syed Kashif Saleem Shah, along with officials and volunteers of Mustafaai Tehreek, actively participated in this noble cause. Among those present were Mehar Munir Ahmed Mustafai (Provincial General Secretary, Mustafaai Tehreek South Punjab), Ashfaq Ahmed Madni Kheera (General Secretary, Mustafaai Tehreek Dera Ghazi Khan Division), Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar Advocate (District President, Mustafaai Tehreek Muzaffargarh), Muhammad Akbar Chan (District General Secretary, Mustafaai Tehreek Muzaffargarh), Ghulam Asghar Ghazi (City President, Mustafaai Tehreek Muzaffargarh), Pir Syed Ghulam Ali Bukhari, and other volunteers, who contributed to the preparation and distribution of meals.

At the conclusion of the event, Pir Syed Ghulam Ali Bukhari offered special prayers for the security, prosperity, and well-being of Pakistan. The Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Muzaffargarh initiative will continue throughout the month of Ramadan to facilitate as many fasting individuals as possible.