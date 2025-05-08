PBC announces strike to express solidarity with armed forces

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 08 (APP):The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday has announced nationwide strike on May 9 to show solidarity with armed forces, martyred families and injured.

The PBC has asked bar associations of the country to observe strike, hold general body meetings, pass resolutions and hold rallies to support Pakistan army and condemn Indian aggression and brutalities.

The PBC said that legal community is deeply concerned about losses of innocents and destruction of infrastructure.