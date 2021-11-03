Pb health minister calls upon Ulema to educate people on health

LAHORE, Nov 03 (APP): Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has urged religious scholars to come forward and educate people on health issues.

She was addressing a seminar organized for Ulema from across the province at a local hotel. The seminar was organized by Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Punjab with the collaboration of UNICEF and Auqaf department in connection with upcoming Measles and Rubella campaign in current month.

Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Chief Field Office UNICEF Dr Willbroad, Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, WHO Technical Officer Dr Nauman Khan, UNICEF consultants Dr Mushtaq Shad, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Awan, Mufti Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Ahmed Raza Sialvi and other notable Ulema were present to support the cause.

The Health Minister said that no one could communicate with communities better than Ulema.

She said that the Measles Rubella campaign in November was the largest ever vaccination campaign for children in history, adding, “In our neighboring country, Measles-Rubella campaign was conducted in phases whereas we are conducting a nationwide one-go campaign”.

She said that Measles and Rubella could be dangerous but be prevented through vaccination, asserting that this campaign was being conducted to safeguard generations from these two diseases.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the campaign would be held from November 15 to 27 and 46.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years would be vaccinated.

She said that prevention was always better than cure and vaccine was the most cost effective prevention intervention in public health, adding that educating people on health was a virtuous act and Allah Almighty likes those who save lives. “I hope with Ulema support we would make this campaign a success”, she added.

She said that Ulema must educate people after Friday prayers about prevention from disease, adding that spreading awareness is the biggest ‘Sadqa-e-Jariya’.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking revolutionary steps to provide quality healthcare services to people”, she said.