Domestic

Pb.Govt all set to take action against weapon license fraud through web,social media

LAHORE, Mar 28 (APP):The Punjab Home Department on Friday has taken decisive steps to tackle fraudulent activities related to weapon licenses and strict action with shutting down fake websites operating under the guise of issuing weapon licenses.
The Home Department has written official letters to the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) urging them to take immediate action against fraudulent websites and social media accounts.
According to a spokesman of the Home Department,the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on the issuance of new weapon licenses over the past year.
As a result,no new applications for weapon licenses are being accepted within the province.
Citizens are urged to be cautious of scams involving fake online platforms promising weapon licenses.
A fraudulent website,”Punjab Arms License Management Verification System” (http://palms.org.pk), has been reported as a scam aimed at deceiving the public.
Fraudsters behind these operations demand large sums of money from innocent citizens,claiming to facilitate the issuance of weapon licenses.
These illegal platforms often present themselves as official government entities.
In addition to fake websites,the culprits are using various mobile numbers and EasyPaisa accounts to carry out their scams,which are being blocked.
The PTA and FIA are conducting thorough investigations,ensuring that those responsible will face legal action.
The genuine official website for weapon licenses in Punjab is www.pal.nadra.gov.pk/pal.
All processes for renewal and changes to weapon licenses are available online through this official platform in collaboration with NADRA.
Any website or account other than the official one is a fraud.
In the public interest,all fraudulent websites and accounts will be blocked and the responsible individuals will be held accountable for their actions.
Official correspondence has been issued to the Chairman of PTA and the Director General of the FIA (Cybercrime) to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.
