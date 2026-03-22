Paying homage to Shuhada, SSP East visits martyred SI’ home on Eid-day

KARACHI, Mar 21 (APP):For paying homage to Shuhada of Sindh Police, on the Eid-ul-Fitr, SSP East visited the family of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, and extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

SSP East Zubair Nazir Sheikh reached the house of martyred Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and met the family of the martyr, inquired about their well-being and extended heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, a spokesperson for East Police informed on Saturday.

The SSP East presented a bouquet and gifts to the family of the martyr. Sindh Police values the sacrifices of its martyrs and will continue to take all possible steps for their welfare, he emphasized.