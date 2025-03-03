10.5 C
Partly cloudy weather, scattered rain recorded in Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP): Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was recorded in the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The rain started in various city areas in early hours of the day. The lowest temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 19°C.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 75, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 4.4 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
