Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore

LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP): Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city here on Wednesday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said a westerly wave was present over several parts of the country and will remain there for a couple of days. The minimum temperature in Lahore was 15°C while maximum was 19°C.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 64, which was moderate while the PM2.5 concentration was 3.2 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.