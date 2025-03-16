18.2 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 17, 2025
Partly cloudy weather experienced in city

LAHORE, Mar 16 (APP):Partly cloudy weather was experienced in the city on Sunday, while Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Weather officials said the minimum temperature in the city was recorded 18°C and maximum 24°C. They said scattered rain might hit some parts of the city on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was recorded 71, while the PM2.5 concentration was 4 times the World Health Organisation’s annual PM2.5 guideline value.
