Partly cloudy, humid weather forecast for Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):Partly cloudy and humid conditions persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Met Office forecasting similar weather for the next 24 hours. According to officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are affecting the upper parts of the country, while a westerly wave is also present in the region.

They added that most areas are likely to experience partly cloudy and dry weather, though isolated rain, wind, or thunderstorms may occur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Mir Khani, Dir, Pattan, Lower Dir, Kalam, Balakot, Kakul, Murree, Muzaffarabad, and Garhi Dopatta. The highest maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Dalbandin at 42°C, while Lahore registered 33°C.