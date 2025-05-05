26.6 C
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for Lahore

LAHORE, May 05 (APP): The city experienced partly cloudy and mildly hot weather on Monday, with the MET office forecasting similar conditions and a chance of scattered rain over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, temperatures ranged between a high of 30°C and a low of 23°C. They added that scattered rain is likely over the next two days, with the possibility of windstorms in different parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 68, with PM2.5 levels measured at 3.6 times above the World Health Organization’s annual guideline limit.
