Parliamentary Secretary reviews Independence Day preparations

RAWALPINDI, Jul 14 (APP):Vibrant nations celebrate their independence with great joy. We will also celebrate the forthcoming Independence with traditional excitement.

This country was achieved through great sacrifices by our elders. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect our beloved homeland. It is our duty to contribute to its progress.

This was remarked by Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, while chairing a meeting to review preparations for Pakistan’s Independence Day.

During the meeting,officials from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Women’s Wing and the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Women’s Wing attended in large numbers at the Rawalpindi Arts Council.

They assured that the Independence Day celebrations will be held with full enthusiasm. Shazia Rizwan expressed her satisfaction and thanked the women for their participation.