Parliamentarians pay tribute to APS Shuhda, armed forces on 11th anniversary of tragedy

RAWALPINDI, Dec 16 (APP):On 11th anniversary of the APS tragedy, the parliamentarians highlighted the role of Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions, saying that the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies have rendered unparalleled sacrifices in eradicating terrorism, establishing peace and order, and protecting national security.

Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said that the December 16 tragedy united the entire nation on one page. He added that the armed forces of Pakistan played a pivotal role in the war against terrorists, significantly improving the security situation in the country. “The sacrifices of the martyrs remind us to stand firm with unwavering resolve against terrorism”, he said.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry said that the attack on Army Public School was not just against one school but a cowardly attempt by enemies of humanity, peace, and education. Praising the timely actions of Pakistan’s armed forces, he said their courage and dedication have earned a prominent place in safeguarding peace.

Malik Abrar Ahmad, MNA said that the blood of the martyrs has fortified the country’s defense, and the armed forces of Pakistan have played an unforgettable role in the fight against terrorism. “This day conveys the message of unity, patience, and sacrifice, and the entire nation stands united against any threat”, he added.

Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam Raja, MNA said that the martyrdom of innocent children saddened every Pakistani. He highlighted that the Pakistan Army and security institutions have maintained national peace and stability by confronting every challenge.

Malik Iftikhar Ahmad and Malik Mansoor Afsar, MPAs underlined the unity among the armed forces of Pakistan, law enforcement agencies, and public to ensure a confident and secure environment in the country expressed during the war against terrorism. They reiterated the commitment that the support of Pakistan’s armed forces is always essential to make the country free from terrorism. The army has rendered unforgettable services in protecting national security from threats.

Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz, MPA said that December 16 taught us that the enemy cannot divide the nation, while the armed forces of Pakistan eliminated terrorists through their resolve and sacrifices. Our struggle will continue until terrorism is eradicated.

Raja Hanif MPA said that the APS tragedy introduced the world to Pakistan’s pain. He added that the armed forces of Pakistan have performed unforgettable services in defending the homeland and protecting peace.

Ziaullah Shah, MPA said that the APS tragedy was an open crime against humanity. He reminded that the armed forces of Pakistan and security institutions have protected the country alongside the people in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aamir Fida Paracha on the occasion said that the wound of December 16 remains fresh even today. He stated that the armed forces of Pakistan strengthened national unity against terrorism and continue the joint struggle for promoting peace and tolerance.

Chief Patron of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamarud Khan, said that the martyrs of Army Public School are heroes of the entire nation. He added that the role of Pakistan’s armed forces and security institutions has helped adopt a decisive stance against the curse of terrorism.

Meanwhile, religious and social figures said that December 16 reminds us of patience, unity, and sacrifice, and the entire nation and armed forces of Pakistan are united in the struggle against terrorism.