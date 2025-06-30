Parliament is heart of democracy, true source of state power: CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the pivotal role of the parliamentary system in democratic governance, calling it the “heart of democracy and the true source of power in the state.”

In her message on International Day of Parliamentarism, the CM said that a parliament is not merely a law-making body, but a dignified institution that embodies the collective intellect, aspirations, and direction of a nation. “It shapes not only legislation, but also the nation’s consciousness, wisdom, and its path forward,” the CM added.

The CM paid glowing tribute to democratic institutions, extending her salutations to all elected assemblies, especially the Punjab Assembly, for their vital role in upholding and strengthening democracy. She particularly lauded the Punjab Assembly for setting exemplary standards in reinforcing the constitutional supremacy and contributing to the unity of the Federation of Pakistan. “The Punjab Assembly has consistently played a vital role in upholding constitutional values and projecting the strength of the Federation. It stands as a beacon of democratic maturity,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that steps are being taken to align the Punjab Assembly with modern democratic requirements. “We are transforming our democratic institutions to meet contemporary needs and challenges,” she said.

The CM stated, “We will continue to uphold and nurture parliamentary traditions in light of the democratic vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”