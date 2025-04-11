22.7 C
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued

LAHORE, Apr 11 (APP):The 9th grade Islamiat compulsory paper under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore was plagued by technical problems on Friday.
The question paper scanning App used by the board suddenly collapsed, due to which the bundles of papers had to be opened without scanning at the examination centers.
Under normal circumstances, before opening the bundles of question papers, specific codes are scanned by the Distributing Inspector (DI), resident inspector and superintendent to ensure the security of the papers.
However, on Friday due to a malfunction in the app, this process could not be completed.
Controller of Examinations Zahid Mian said that after the system was shut down, the question papers were scanned manually and the timely start of the exam was ensured at all exam centers.
He said that the scanning app will be restored as soon as possible so that there is no further disruption.
