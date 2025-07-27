Paniala’s Langra Mango processing demonstration offers boost to local agri-economy

- Advertisement -

Dera Ismail Khan , Jul 27 (APP):The renowned Langra mango variety, a premium specialty of Paniala in Dera Ismail Khan, continues to gain recognition for its rich pulp, distinctive aroma and exceptional taste. Officially registered by the Agricultural Research Institute (ARI) Dera Ismail Khan, the Langra mango holds a unique position among regional fruit crops.

Known for its tree-ripened sweetness, the variety, however, suffers from a limited shelf life, with ripe fruit perishing within one to two days. Addressing this post-harvest challenge, the ARI Dera Ismail Khan successfully demonstrated mango pulp extraction at its Food Technology Section.

The demonstration was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Shahzada Arshad Saleem Saddozai, a senior official of the institute. Using a high-speed, modern pulping machine, several kilograms of mango pulp were extracted within minutes. The extracted pulp was subsequently preserved for off-season use in a variety of value-added products, including juices, squashes, jams, ice cream etc.

The multi-purpose pulping machine is capable of processing a range of fruits such as Falsa, jamun, guava, peaches, plums, and tomatoes, offering vast potential for diversified value addition in the horticulture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahzada urged smallholder farmers and local grower groups to jointly invest in such processing technologies. He said that establishing small-scale fruit processing units could play a vital role in minimizing post-harvest losses, increasing farmer incomes, and promoting rural entrepreneurship.

The successful trial demonstrates a scalable and cost-effective solution for fruit processing and opens new avenues for sustainable agricultural development in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.