Pamphlets distributed among people to raise awareness regarding dengue

MURREE, Aug 28 (APP):On the instruction of Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi ,the Health and other relevant departments on Thursday distributed pamphlets to raise awareness about dengue fever among the people in the district.

The officials of Rescue 1122, Suthra Punjab, Agriculture, Forest, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and other concerned department continued anti-dengue drive in the district.

The official sources said 63 dengue patients had been registered in Tehsils, Murree and Kotli Sattian till date.

The authorities sealed two places for violating anti-dengue Standard Operation Procedures ( SOPs), challan 13 persons and issued notices to the 19 people.

Additional Deputy Secretary (Technical) , Zohaib along District Health Officer (DHO), Azhar Mahmood Abbasi visited dengue ward, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).