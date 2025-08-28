Thursday, August 28, 2025
HomeDomesticPamphlets distributed among people to raise awareness regarding dengue
Domestic

Pamphlets distributed among people to raise awareness regarding dengue

0
- Advertisement -
MURREE, Aug 28 (APP):On the instruction of Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi ,the Health and other relevant departments on Thursday distributed pamphlets to raise awareness about dengue fever among the people in the district.
The officials of Rescue 1122, Suthra Punjab, Agriculture, Forest, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) and other concerned department continued anti-dengue drive in the district.
The official sources said 63 dengue patients had been registered in Tehsils, Murree and Kotli Sattian till date.
The authorities sealed two places for violating anti-dengue Standard Operation Procedures  ( SOPs),  challan 13 persons and issued notices to the 19 people.
Additional Deputy Secretary (Technical) , Zohaib along District Health Officer (DHO), Azhar Mahmood Abbasi visited dengue ward, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ).
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan