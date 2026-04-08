Pakistan’s mediation hailed as landmark ceasefire triumph for Muslim World

ATTOCK, Apr 8 (APP):In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan’s mediation has been widely praised following a ceasefire described as a major success for the Muslim world. Member of the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Sheikh Aftab Ahmed termed the breakthrough a collective victory, calling Islamabad’s role a “divine blessing” while speaking to journalists and guests at his residence on Wednesday, where sweets were distributed to mark the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of sustained diplomacy, Sheikh Aftab expressed optimism that forthcoming negotiations would build on the momentum and lead to durable peace in the region. He underscored Pakistan’s constructive engagement as a stabilising force, capable of bridging divides at a critical juncture.

Echoing similar sentiments, Member of Provincial Assembly and WASA Chairman Nawabzada Sher Ali Khan lauded Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir as “champions of peace.” He remarked that Pakistan’s role in diffusing tensions would be remembered prominently in history, crediting the leadership for maintaining a delicate diplomatic balance that drew global attention.

Former Provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada also commended the leadership for easing tensions between Iran and the United States, warning that escalating hostilities had heightened fears of a wider conflict. He noted that at a time when global leaders struggled to respond effectively, Pakistan stepped forward decisively, helping to avert a potential crisis and reinforcing its stature on the international stage.