Pakistan’s initiative towards challenge of climate change acknowledged globally: FM Qureshi

MULTAN, Aug 15 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that Pakistan’s initiatives towards the challenge of climate change were being appreciated at global level.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed these remarks on the occasion of planting a tree, at a ceremony, organized by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) here at Jinnah Park.

The Foreign Minister observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying immense focus on environmental impacts and initiated tree plantation campaign. The plantation campaign is heading forward successfully, he said and added that Pakistan was leading amongst developing countries to address the challenges of climate change.

Pakistan’s efforts, especially in plantation campaigns, were also recognized by Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, Qureshi expressed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be a keynote speaker in an environmental conference to be held in Saudi Arabia, in October. Saudi government invited Prime Minister Imran Khan in the environment conference, the Foreign Minister said. He added that the incumbent government sensitized and created awareness among people about the importance of plantations.

The Foreign Minister also hailed divisional administration for involving all government departments in the plantation campaign.

He, however, urged the general public to take part actively in plantation drive as their participation would lead to matchless success. Qureshi also hailed PHA for matchless work in 62 parks of the city. Lauding the 115-kilometre walking tracks in the parks, Qureshi stated that physical exercise was of vital importance for mental health.

The ceremony was also addressed by Secretary Housing and Urban Development, South Punjab Liaqat Chathha and Chairman PHA Ejaz Janjoa.