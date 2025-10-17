Pakistan’s global standing strengthened under govt policies: Punjab Governor

- Advertisement -

MURREE, October 17 (APP): Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday said Pakistan’s prestige and international standing have significantly improved as a result of the government’s effective policies, and now it commands global respect and recognition.

Speaking at the District Bar Association in Murree’s Judicial Complex, Jhika Gali, he said, “It is a matter of great honor for Pakistan that the President of the United States (US) considers it a privilege to meet our Field Marshal.” He said while many nations lobby for meetings with the U.S. President, Pakistan has now reached a point where American leadership seeks engagement with Islamabad.

Governor Saleem Haider Khan attended the event on the invitation of District Bar President Nazir Abbasi.

Addressing the lawyers’ community, he emphasized that Pakistan is on the path of progress and development.

“To continue this journey of growth, all segments of society must work together with unity and purpose,” he remarked, assuring the legal fraternity that he would make every possible effort to address the issues faced by the District Bar.

Later, speaking to media representatives, the Governor said the country is advancing towards prosperity and that divisive politics should be abandoned in favor of national interest. “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always struggled for the strengthening of democracy,” he added.

Governor Saleem Haider further said under the current government, Pakistan’s green passport has regained international recognition and respect. “There was a time when Pakistanis faced difficulties abroad, but today our citizens are treated with dignity and regard around the world,” he concluded.