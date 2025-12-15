Pakistan’s global standing improved due to PM’s policies: Sardar Yousaf

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Dec 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday said that Pakistan’s international stature has improved and the confidence of global financial institutions has been restored due to the positive policies of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) public representatives and workers in Balakot, he said that peace was essential for economic development, adding that the Pakistan Army was standing like a leaden wall against terrorism. He said Field Marshal Asim Munir was determined to pursue terrorists till the last one.

The federal minister said that approval of a new four-lane highway from Mansehra to Chilas and China would promote tourism and create employment opportunities, improving the economic conditions of the people. He added that electricity supply projects worth Rs500 million were underway in remote mountainous areas, including Tehsil Balakot.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the Prime Minister had also approved Rs150 million for the construction of roads in areas affected by recent floods, and that the tendering process was currently in progress.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said that it had been unjust to the public by not providing funds to local government representatives, adding that people would soon be rid of what he termed an inefficient provincial administration.

PML-N District President Syed Junaid Qasim was also present on the occasion. Sardar Saeed Liaquat Khasana, Qazi Sadiq and other speakers addressed the gathering, while local elders briefed the federal minister on issues faced by their respective areas.